First Alert: Sharply colder air overnight

A cold front is moving our way.



Grant Dade says we are not seeing any cloud cover or rain developing.

Early Thursday evening temperatures will be mild but start to turn sharply colder after 10 p.m.



By Friday morning, lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees with wind chill values near 20 degrees.



During the day, it'll be breezy and cold with highs only reaching the middle 40s.



The weekend looks to start off cold. Scattered rain is still in the forecast for Sunday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.