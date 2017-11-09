First Alert: frosty morning, sunny day

You may need to scrape some ice off your windshield this morning, but don't let that get you down.

Thanks to lots of sunshine, Laura Wibbenmeyer says we're going to have a nice afternoon. You will definitely want the sunglasses today.

Highs today will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Laura says you should enjoy the milder weather this afternoon because it's going to be much colder on Friday. In fact, temperatures won't make it out of the 40s.

Scattered rain is still in the forecast for Sunday.

