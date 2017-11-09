First Alert: frosty morning, sunny day

An intense manhunt is underway right now in Carter County, Missouri after a man escaped from custody overnight.
A crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 57 slowed traffic for several hours overnight.
A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau grocery store.
You may need to scrape some ice off your windshield this morning, but don't let that get you down. Thanks to lots of sunshine, Laura Wibbenmeyer says we're going to have a nice afternoon.
Following a reported assault on campus, officials at Southeast Missouri State University are reminding students that they have resources to keep them safe when walking at night, including a Student Watch service.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a retired Navy veteran with the murder of Virginia native Ashanti Billie.
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Starbucks is offering customers a buy one, get one free drink special that will begin on Thursday.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
