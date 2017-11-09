Rauner orders flags lowered to honor Rockford police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has ordered flags in Illinois to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Rockford police officer who died in the line of duty.

Rauner's order starts at sunrise Thursday and ends on sunset Saturday, the day of Officer Jaimie Cox's funeral. Cox died of blunt force trauma during an early morning traffic stop Sunday. Pickup truck driver Eddie Patterson Jr. was shot to death in the incident.

Authorities say they believe the 30-year-old officer pulled Patterson over after the truck's license plates didn't match the vehicle. City officials say Cox's injuries may have been caused when the pickup crashed. An autopsy shows Cox is believed to have shot Patterson, who also was injured in the truck crash.

Cox's visitation is scheduled Friday followed by a funeral Saturday morning.

