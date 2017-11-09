5 things to know Nov. 9

Good morning. It's Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Grab your ice scraper if your car is parked outside because there may be some frost on the windshield. Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures are at or below freezing for most of the Heartland. You will definitely need your sunglasses today as the sun will be shining bright bringing our temperatures to the upper 50s to lower 60s. You'll certainly want the heat on tonight because temperatures will dip into the 20s. The weekend looks pretty nice. Rain chances still linger on Sunday.

Wipe down your shopping cart: Police are advising that you wipe down your shopping cart. No, not because of germs, but because of something much more dangerous.

Manhunt in Johnson County, IL: Officers in Johnson County, Illinois are actively searching for a man who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. According to Illinois State Police, Michael A. Lafond ran from a traffic stop on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

New business for animal lovers: You've probably heard of dog cat sitters. But what about a livestock sitter? Tyler Dalton, 21, of East Bridgewater Massachusetts said he saw a business opportunity in people's backyard farms.

President's visit to China: President Donald Trump and the first lady were greeted by Chinese and American dignitaries as soldiers stood stiffly at attention and a band played martial music. Dozens of children waved miniature Chinese and American flags and jumped up and down, chanting "welcome, welcome."

