5 things to know Nov. 9

Following a reported assault on campus, officials at Southeast Missouri State University are reminding students that they have resources to keep them safe when walking at night, including a Student Watch service.
Christmas is around the corner and that means one of the biggest shopping days of the year is upon us.
Officers in Johnson County, Illinois are actively searching for a man who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
You've probably heard of dog cat sitters. But what about a livestock sitter?
Following the hard landing in Union City Helicopter pilots discuss the training that they have and how that helps when in situations similar to what the pilot might have found himself in today.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a retired Navy veteran with the murder of Virginia native Ashanti Billie.
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Professor Joseph Mifsud has disappeared. He fits the description of Foreign Contact 1 in the FBI's affidavit against candidate Trump's former foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.
The 2017 Country Music Association Awards focused on unifying as a country during a year dominated by gun violence, hate crimes and natural disasters.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
