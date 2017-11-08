Herrin, IL getting ready for Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

The city of Herrin is getting ready for their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for the community.



The event's new coordinator spoke about what the event means for people.



“I think its important just to bring everyone together, I mean its thanksgiving,” said Darlene Floyd, the dinner’s coordinator. Everyone should be very thankful for one or two or even more things in their life, like their health their family, friends, no one should be alone at Thanksgiving time.”



Herrin is able to feed people who need a meal for free on Thanksgiving.



The former head of the Thanksgiving Community Dinner, Bart Mann, died in August when he was struck by a car. This year's dinner will be in Mann's honor.



Mann had organized the program for the past 15 years.

