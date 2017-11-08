SWES provides safe option at night for Southeast students

You've probably heard of dog cat sitters. But what about a livestock sitter?
You've probably heard of dog cat sitters. But what about a livestock sitter?
Following a reported assault on campus, officials at Southeast Missouri State University are reminding students that they have resources to keep them safe when walking at night, including a Student Watch service.
Following a reported assault on campus, officials at Southeast Missouri State University are reminding students that they have resources to keep them safe when walking at night, including a Student Watch service.
Following the hard landing in Union City Helicopter pilots discuss the training that they have and how that helps when in situations similar to what the pilot might have found himself in today.
Following the hard landing in Union City Helicopter pilots discuss the training that they have and how that helps when in situations similar to what the pilot might have found himself in today.
The city of Herrin is getting ready for their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for the community.
The city of Herrin is getting ready for their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for the community.
Bad news for Survivor contestant Jessica Johnston. She was voted off the island on the Nov. 8 show.
Bad news for Survivor contestant Jessica Johnston. She was voted off the island on the Nov. 8 show.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.