SWES provides safe option at night for Southeast students

Following a reported assault on campus, officials at Southeast Missouri State University are reminding students that they have resources to keep them safe when walking at night, including a Student Watch service.

"The longest response...probably 2 minutes," Captain Ken Gullett with the Department of Public Safety said.

It's a service that's not used often, but if something were to happen...

"They know they're there and it's an added layer of security," Captain Gullet said.

The Student Watch and Escort Service, also known as SWES, provides an option at night to get students from point A to point B safe, but it's not often utilized.

"I'd say in a semester's time we may get two calls for SWES," Gullett said.

He attributes the decline to the addition of the shuttle service, which runs until 2 a.m.

At one time, student volunteers ran the service.

"The student volunteers finally disbanded in a sense just due to the lack of use," Gullett said.

So now, officers handle tasks.

"The officer will meet the student and shadow them," Gullett said.

In addition to the SWES program, Captain Gullett said if you are on campus late at night plan ahead, do not walk alone, make sure you're aware of your surrounds and keep your cell phone and car keys handy so you can get to them fast.

"As a campus police officer, no matter where you at, you have a responsibility to your students and to their families of, you know, making sure your student's are safe," Gullett said. "It all really started with SWES being that first level of added security to this campus."

Captain Gullett said SWES is available from dusk though the evening and early morning hours.

He recommends students to have the department's number saved in their phone for quick access.

Click here, for a look at SEMO's annual crime report.

