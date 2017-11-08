Cape Girardeau native voted off Survivor on week 7

Bad news for Survivor contestant Jessica Johnston. She was voted off the island on the Nov. 8 show.

Jessica Johnston grew up in Cape Girardeau, where her parents still live.

No one expected her to be off the show this evening. It came down to one vote and she got kicked off.

This was her seventh week on the island.

This was the first week after the tribes merged, so it was her first and last tribal council.

Here was Johnston's Tweet before the show aired on Nov. 8:

