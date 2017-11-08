MO Appeals Court rules in favor of Ameren

The Missouri Court of Appeals has made it's ruling in a case involving Ameren Missouri and Cape Girardeau County.

Ameren appealed a circuit court judgment concerning a property tax dispute. The company distributes natural gas to 25 counties in Missouri.

The appeal involved its property tax assessment in Cape Girardeau County as a representative case among 16 other counties.

The court ruled in favor of Ameren’s appeal.

The conclusion was “The trial court’s judgment is reversed and remanded for a determination of value applying proper methodology as prescribed by Commission publications in effect for the relevant period,” according to court documents.

