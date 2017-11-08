Richland School embraces technology for more comfortable classroom

Police in Union City, Tennessee are looking for two men accused of stealing nearly $7,000 from a business.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Illinois veterans, active-duty military, members of the National Guard, reservists, and their dependents now have access to the Illinois Armed Forces Legal Aid Network.
The two men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Jail are back behind bars in Missouri.
A man who ran from a traffic stop in Johnson County, Illinois is back in custody.
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.
