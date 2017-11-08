Murray State football player to play in Senior Bowl

A Murray State football player has accepted an invitation to play in the "Reese's Senior Bowl."

Senior D'Montre Wade is the first Racer to play in the game since Austen Lane in 2010.

"I want to thank God first of all, and also my family and coaches for their support throughout the process to get this opportunity,” said Wade. “It’s an honor to be selected to play in the Senior Bowl with the top players in the country and I really look forward to showcasing my talents and representing Murray State University.”



“I am extremely proud of the path that D-Wade has taken to get where he is at,” said head coach Mitch Stewart. “In a world of transfers and ‘easy-way outs,’ to have a guy that went through the redshirting process, that went through the scout team process, that paid his dues and is now reaping the rewards for it is refreshing and rewarding to see. Regardless of how the experience plays out for him or how he does, just to get the opportunity to push his skills and abilities on display in that type of setting will be a real treat to watch, and you can bet we will be there to watch.”

The Tennessee native leads the nation in interceptions per game.

The 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

