Pork, beef products recalled due to misbranding

Nestle Foods Company recalled approximately 26,400 pounds of pork and beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the product contains eggs, milk, soy and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen not-ready-to-eat pork and beef hot pocket items were produced on September 21, 2016; January 10, 2017; and January 13, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

2,400-pound bulk packages of "Nestle Hot Pockets BBQ Burger Bites"

16,800-pound bulk packages of "Nestle Hot Pockets 3 Cheese Bacon Bites"

7,200-pound bulk packages of "Nestle Hot Pockets Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Snack Bites"

According to FSIS, these items were donated to charitable organizations, in which the product was further distributed to a food bank in Missouri. The products may have been repackaged and further distributed and sold to additional food banks in Missouri. The products do not have the USDA mark of inspection and do not identify the ingredients.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 26, 2017 by an Office of Investigations, Enforcement and Audit Compliance officer during routine in-commerce surveillance activities.

The FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have bought or received these products are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.