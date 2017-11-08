3 Paducah, KY brothers arrested on drug-related warrants

The Air Evac Lifeteam crew from Obion County, Tennessee, experienced a hard landing at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, in Union City, Tennessee.
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.
A Murray State football player has accepted an invitation to play in the "Reese's Senior Bowl."
Nestle Foods Company recalled approximately 26,400 pounds of pork and beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The men have been charged with drug and weapon offenses after officers with the Paducah Police Department executed a search warrant at a west-end Paducah home.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Former employee Tony Gerulat, who worked at Carver Mortuary from 2015 to 2016, said it was sometimes impossible to match bodies and IDs.
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.
