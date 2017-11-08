3 Paducah, KY brothers arrested on drug-related warrants

Police arrested three Paducah, Kentucky men on drug related warrants on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The men have been charged with drug and weapon offenses after officers with the Paducah Police Department executed a search warrant at a west-end Paducah home.

Police served the warrant at about 5 a.m. at a residence in the 4000 block of Helahaven Drive. Police found and arrested brothers, Otis McKinney, Eric McKinney, Jr., and Harold McKinney.

Crack cocaine, cash and three firearms were found and seized by police. One of the firearms had been reported as stolen.

The men were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Otis, 22, was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Eric, 23, was charged with complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).

Harold, 21, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), trafficking synthetic drugs and receiving stolen property (firearm).

The Paducah Police Department was assisted by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Paducah police detectives are continuing the investigation.

