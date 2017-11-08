RECALL: 38,000 baby jackets recalled due to choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on 38,000 quilted baby jackets that pose a choking hazard.

The snaps of the pink and gray Baby B’gosh quilted jackets can detach causing injury.

Color Style numbers Size UPC codes Pink 13003910 0-3M 190795946918 Pink 13003910 6M 190795946956 Pink 13003910 9M 190795946963 Pink 13003910 12M 190795946925 Pink 13003910 18M 190795946932 Pink 13003910 24M 190795946949 Pink 23003910 2T 190795946062 Pink 23003910 3T 190795946079 Pink 23003910 4T 190795946086 Pink 23003910 5T 190795946093 Gray 12691410 0-3M 190795930399 Gray 12691410 12M 190795930405 Gray 12691410 18M 190795930412 Gray 12691410 24M 190795930429 Gray 12691410 6M 190795930436 Gray 12691410 9M 190795930443 Gray 22691410 2T 190795919660 Gray 22691410 3T 190795919677 Gray 22691410 4T 190795919684 Gray 22691410 5T 190795919691

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card (for an infant size) or $36 gift card (for a toddler size).

Consumers can contact OshKosh at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.oshkosh.com.

