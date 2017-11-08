Richland School embraces technology for more comfortable classrooms

The men have been charged with drug and weapon offenses after officers with the Paducah Police Department executed a search warrant at a west-end Paducah home.
The men have been charged with drug and weapon offenses after officers with the Paducah Police Department executed a search warrant at a west-end Paducah home.
If you have gotten a phone call from the National Police Support Fund, the Better Business Bureau has some advise for you. Think twice before giving them money.
If you have gotten a phone call from the National Police Support Fund, the Better Business Bureau has some advise for you. Think twice before giving them money.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on 38,000 quilted baby jackets that pose a choking hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on 38,000 quilted baby jackets that pose a choking hazard.
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.
Richland School District made adjustments to the school to make learning more comfortable...and the students are loving it.
Richland School District made adjustments to the school to make learning more comfortable...and the students are loving it.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman and her infant child on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman and her infant child on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
Republican Roy Moore maintains an 11 percent lead over Democrat Doug Jones in a new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research.
Republican Roy Moore maintains an 11 percent lead over Democrat Doug Jones in a new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research.
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.