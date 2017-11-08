Crews building 22 miles of powerlines around Rend Lake area

Crews are building 22 miles of powerlines around the Rend Lake area to strengthen the energy grid for customers near I-57 in southern Illinois.

According to Ameren Illinois, the work is being done by L.E. Myers Co. and stretches from the West Frankfort substation to its Ina substation.

Ameren Illinois said they are increasing the capacity of the transmission lines.

Joe Dover, engineering and construction supervisor for Ameren, said the new structures near the lake and on the island, are 40 feet taller than the previous structures. This was done to keep sailboat safety in mind.

"Safety is of the utmost importance on this project, especially all of the work that had to be completed while on the water," Dover said. "We kept a section of the lake closed while we performed the work. We can't thank the water patrol and Army Corps of Engineers enough for their assistance during this process."

The remaining portion of the project from Benton to West Frankfort should begin by mid-December, weather permitting, according to the company. It calls for pulling transmission lines across two railroad crossings and two highways.