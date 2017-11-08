Carter to run for McCracken Co., KY sheriff

Capt. Matt Carter is running for McCracken County sheriff.

Carter has worked for the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years.

He is the first candidate to file and declare for the election in Nov. 2018.

In news release, Carter says he is honored to have the endorsement of the employees of the department.

Sheriff Jon Hayden, Attorney David Denton and Carter's family members were present as Carter signed the declaration on Nov. 8.

