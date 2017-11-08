DaQuan Smith signs with Murray State basketball

A guard from Holly Springs, Mississippi recently signed with Murray State University men's basketball.

According to Coach Matt McMahon, DaQuan Smith from Holly Springs High School will play his senior season in 2017-18 and be a freshman with the Racers in 2018-19.

Recently named to the Clarion Ledger boy's basketball Dandy Dozen, which is the top 12 players in the state, Smith has impressed in his three seasons of varsity basketball at Holly Springs.

“DaQuan is a high character young man,” said Holly Springs Coach Sylvester Kilgore. “He’s a leader on the court and off it. He’s got explosive athletic ability and can score at a high rate. He’s got a great jump shot and has great range for the college game.”

Smith averaged 26.3 points per game as a junior in the 2016-17 season and was named Mississippi All-State as a sophomore and junior. He led the Hawks to the Mississippi State Tournament three-straight seasons in Class 3A. HSHS has won three-straight district titles in going 29-1.