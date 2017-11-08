Recipes available at Cookie Crumb Trail in Ste. Genevieve, MO

Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve invites you to the 5th Annual Cookie Crumb Trail on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Tickets are limited to 300 and are available online now for $15 per person and $20 per person the day of event, if available.

That price includes a collectible recipe book featuring the delicious cookies offered at participating locations.

You will be able to pick up your recipe book and map at The Orris located on Merchant Street starting at 10 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to families in need in the area.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit Facebook.com/downtownstegen

