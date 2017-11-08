DuQuoin man facing sexual abuse charges

A DuQuoin man is facing sex abuse charges according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Toby E. Dearmond, 39, was taken to the Franklin County Jail on Nov. 6. He is facing two counts of criminal sexual abuse.

The reported incident involving two females happened at Diesel’s Mud Ranch west of Zeigler, south of Route 149 on Nov. 5.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are possible.

