Medical helicopter makes 'hard landing' in Union City, TN

The Air Evac Lifeteam crew from Obion County, Tennessee, experienced a hard landing at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, in Union City, Tennessee.

The pilot, nurse, and paramedic on board were treated and released from a local hospital.

There was no patient on board at the time of the landing.

Program Director for the Obion County Air Evac base Brad Woody was waiting for the medical crew center in Union City when the hard landing occurred.

“The crew was on its way to the dispatch center to go over the new satellite tracking capabilities Air Evac provided to them,” Woody said. “We are thankful the crew experienced only minor injuries.”

