Medical helicopter makes 'hard landing' in Union City, TN

The men have been charged with drug and weapon offenses after officers with the Paducah Police Department executed a search warrant at a west-end Paducah home.
If you have gotten a phone call from the National Police Support Fund, the Better Business Bureau has some advise for you. Think twice before giving them money.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on 38,000 quilted baby jackets that pose a choking hazard.
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.
Richland School District made adjustments to the school to make learning more comfortable...and the students are loving it.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.
Former employee Tony Gerulat, who worked at Carver Mortuary from 2015 to 2016, said it was sometimes impossible to match bodies and IDs.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman and her infant child on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m.
A Decatur man faces several charges after police say he fled the scene where he caused a massive 10-vehicle pileup in which two of the vehicles burned completely Tuesday morning.
A security guard at a bar in Tigerland has been arrested for reportedly assaulting a member of a band that was playing at the bar.
A medical helicopter made a "hard landing" in Union City, Tennessee, according to Union City Fire Chief.
