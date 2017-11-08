3 on board medical helicopter during 'hard landing' in Union City, TN

The Air Evac Lifeteam crew from Obion County, Tennessee, experienced a hard landing at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, in Union City, Tennessee.

The pilot, nurse, and paramedic on board were treated and released from a local hospital.

There was no patient on board at the time of the landing.

Witness, Robert Peat recalled the event.

“I thought it had hit our house the way it sounded," Peat said. "Cause it reverberated and shook the house ..that’s when we ran outside and saw them land…and the rest of the propeller broke off – going in different places."

Local wrecker company to lift the helicopter and transport to local airport for further investigation @kfvsnews pic.twitter.com/3NzbOl3QbK — Brittany Jacob (@bjacobkfvs) November 8, 2017

Peat added that the sound made him think something hit his home.

“there was a loud boom. It sounded like it had hit something and we thought it had hit the house," Peat said. "We heard it coming in from behind the house ..and apparently that’s where it hit a line back there. Because that’s where the electric company and the crews went and start repairing a line.”

Program Director for the Obion County Air Evac base Brad Woody was waiting for the medical crew center in Union City when the hard landing occurred.

“The crew was on its way to the dispatch center to go over the new satellite tracking capabilities Air Evac provided to them,” Woody said. “We are thankful the crew experienced only minor injuries.”

