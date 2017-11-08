Officers on scene of deadly crash in Butler County, MO

Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.

The deadly crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger car.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they believe one person is dead at this time.

Poplar Bluff police say a commercial vehicle leaked approximately 130 gallons of diesel on the road.

The Department of Natural Resources responded to the spill.

MO 53 south of Poplar Bluff is temporarily blocked and will remain blocked for several hours.

Traffic will be diverted to county roads.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is on scene to assist with traffic diversion.

