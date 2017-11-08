Union Co., IL prosecutor to run for judge

The Union County, Illinois State's Attorney has announced he’s running for an opening judge position.

Tyler Edmonds announced his candidacy on Nov. 8, 2017.

The opening is for the First Judicial Circuit Court that covers Alexander, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson Counties.

Judge Mark Clarke is retiring at the end of his term in 2018.

"Judge Clarke has served the people of Southern Illinois with honor and distinction" said Edmonds. "He is a tremendous example of what a judge should be, and he will be greatly missed. I have been very fortunate to serve the public as State's Attorney and it would be an honor to continue that service as a judge. As a prosecutor I see every day the impact the courts have on the lives of Southern Illinoisans and I am committed to serving impartially and independently. I will work every day to ensure that the public has confidence in our courts."

Edmonds has served three terms as state’s attorney in Union County, Illinois.

