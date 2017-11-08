Jefferson County, MO Captain awarded for going 'above and beyond'

Captain May of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was presented with a Certificate of Commendation for his recent good works.

On September 29, 2017, May made contact with individuals were victims of a crime that occurred in another country.

The two individuals had their debit cards, credit cards and cash stolen leaving them stranded with no money, gas or food.

Captain May gave them money (his personal money) which allowed them to purchase food and gas.

He was awarded for going above and beyond beyond the call of duty.

