Jefferson County, MO Captain awarded for going 'above and beyond - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jefferson County, MO Captain awarded for going 'above and beyond'

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Captain David May (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office) Captain David May (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Captain May of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was presented with a Certificate of Commendation for his recent good works.

On September 29, 2017, May made contact with individuals were victims of a crime that occurred in another country.

The two individuals had their debit cards, credit cards and cash stolen leaving them stranded with no money, gas or food.

Captain May gave them money (his personal money) which allowed them to purchase food and gas.

He was awarded for going above and beyond beyond the call of duty.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly