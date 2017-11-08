Animal cruelty charges issued in Kentucky's largest seizure

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - A 73-year-old man is charged with more than 500 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals in connection with the largest animal seizure in Kentucky's history.

The Gleaner reports the Henderson County Sheriff's Office charged Doil How Stogner on Tuesday. More than 400 animals - mostly poultry - were seized Oct. 24 from Stogner's farm, with at least 100 dead animals mixed in with the live population.

Humane Society of Henderson County director Angela Hagedorn told the Henderson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday that the feed, hay and straw for the animals' upkeep cost approximately $1,000 a week.

Magistrates offered financial support. Judge-Executive Brad Schneider complimented animal control staff, highlighting the difficult conditions on the farm, including several feet of hardened animal waste.

It is unclear if Stogner has a lawyer.

Information from: The Gleaner, http://www.thegleaner.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.