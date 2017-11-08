MO Attorney General Hawley announces plan to dissolve phone scamming company

Missouri Attorney General Joshua Howley announced on Wednesday, November 8, a settlement between 24 states and an Illinois nonprofit corporation, resulting in the organization's dissolution.

VietNow National Headquarters, Inc. reported in the most recent financial statement that they raised nearly $2 million nationwide.

Most of the money was paid to fundraisers with less than 5% of the funds going to the claimed charitable programs.

Further investigations revealed that VietNow made deceptive claims to Missourians about helping veterans.

“My Office will continue to aggressively pursue those who take advantage of the generosity of Missourians, especially when they dishonor the memories and families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Hawley said. “Our service members will not be dishonored in this way.”

The settlement resolves the allegations and investigations by appointing a receiver to dissolve VietNow.

Upon dissolution, VietNow’s remaining funds will be paid to two national and well-respected veterans’ charities: Fisher House Foundation and Operation Homefront.

Missourians who believe they have received telemarketing calls from VietNow or other deceptive charities are encouraged to file a complaint by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by visiting here.

