Judge: Missouri public defender system is overloaded

A wreck just a few miles south of Perryville is causing some delays.
A wreck just a few miles south of Perryville is causing some delays.
A DuQuoin man is facing sex abuse charges according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
A DuQuoin man is facing sex abuse charges according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Air Evac Lifeteam crew from Obion County, Tennessee, experienced a hard landing at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, in Union City, Tennessee.
The Air Evac Lifeteam crew from Obion County, Tennessee, experienced a hard landing at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, in Union City, Tennessee.
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.
The Union County, Illinois State's Attorney has announced he’s running for an opening judge position.
The Union County, Illinois State's Attorney has announced he’s running for an opening judge position.