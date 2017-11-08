Deadly shooting investigation in Washington Co, MO

A wreck just a few miles south of Perryville is causing some delays.
A DuQuoin man is facing sex abuse charges according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Air Evac Lifeteam crew from Obion County, Tennessee, experienced a hard landing at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, in Union City, Tennessee.
Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.
The Union County, Illinois State's Attorney has announced he’s running for an opening judge position.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.
