Deadly shooting investigation in Washington Co, MO

The sheriff's office says an investigation is underway following a shooting death of a man in Washington County, Missouri on Nov. 7.

According to Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, an ambulance and deputies responded to a call Tuesday in the 10000 block of Red Rock Road.

Deputies found a man dead in a heavily wooded area.

The victim was identified as Jefferey Lee Ribble, Jr., 25, of Cadet, Missouri.

The sheriff said Ribble’s sister and husband were at the scene and were questioned and were cooperating.

The victim’s brother-in-law was arrested on an unrelated Washington County warrant.

The information has been sent to the Washington County prosecutor for to see additional charges will be added.

The sheriff says it was an isolated incident and doesn’t believe anyone else is in danger.

