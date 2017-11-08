perryville-police-hosting-billboard-design-competition

The Perryville Police Department is hosting a billboard competition for Perry County high school artists and photographers.

The Coalition for Heroin and Opioid Prevention is sponsoring the compeitition.

The winner will have their original artwork displayed on a billboard in Perryville.

All entries are entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card.

For more information, check out Perryville Police Department's Facebook page.

