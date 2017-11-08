Man, 60, charged with deadly Missouri gas station shooting

Captain May of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was presented with a Certificate of Commendation for his recent good works.
Authorities say two 16-year-old girls were shot to death in Kentucky, and three people are in custody.
The sheriff's office says an investigation is underway following a shooting death of a man in Washington County, Missouri on Nov. 7.
The Perryville Police Department is hosting a billboard competition for Perry County high school artists and photographers.
The Perryville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identitfying an individual in an ongoing case.
