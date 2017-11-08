Man, 60, charged with deadly Missouri gas station shooting

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) - A 60-year-old man has been charged with a deadly shooting at a southern Missouri gas station.

The Ozark Radio Network reports that Jorge Anthony Rosadilla Gonzales, of West Plains, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the Monday night shooting of 47-year-old John Barbrow. He is jailed on $1 million bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

West Plains police Det. Bryan Brauer says gas station security footage shows Gonzales speaking momentarily with Barbrow before getting into a truck. Gonzales is accused of shooting Barbrow in the abdomen when the victim approached the truck.

Gonzales had a loaded pistol with him when he was arrested a short time later. No motive for the shooting was given.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.