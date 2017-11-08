Perryville PD needs your help identifying individual

Captain May of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was presented with a Certificate of Commendation for his recent good works.
Authorities say two 16-year-old girls were shot to death in Kentucky, and three people are in custody.
The sheriff's office says an investigation is underway following a shooting death of a man in Washington County, Missouri on Nov. 7.
The Perryville Police Department is hosting a billboard competition for Perry County high school artists and photographers.
The Perryville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identitfying an individual in an ongoing case.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase across state lines with a child in the vehicle.
