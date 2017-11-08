Perryville PD needs your help identifying individual

The Perryville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual in an ongoing case.

The individual is seen here in this photo.

If you have any information about on this individual, please contact Officer Chris Bradford at (573)547-4546.

