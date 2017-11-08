Perryville PD needs your help identifying individual - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Source: Perryville Police Department Source: Perryville Police Department
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Perryville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual in an ongoing case.

The individual is seen here in this photo.

If you have any information about on this individual, please contact Officer Chris Bradford at (573)547-4546.

