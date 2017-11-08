3 arrested in connection with recent Mt. Vernon burglaries

The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested 3 people in connection with recent burglaries in the city.

Officers responded to a burglary on the 1600 block of Isabella on October 24.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department Detective Division began an investigation which led to the arrest of 19-year-old Quincy Hughes.

Hughes was charged with residential burglary with a bond set at $40,000.

On November 2, police responded to the 1800 block of Benton Road due to a report of a burglary at a business.

32-year-old Brandon Williams attempted to burglarize the business when the property owner confronted him and Williams fled on foot.

Witnesses watched Williams until officers arrived on scene and took him into custody.

No word on what Williams was charged with, but his bond is set at $50,000.

On November 6, officers responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle on the 1700 block of Oakland.

Police spotted the suspect near Casey's General Store in the 700 block of Salem Road.

18-year-old Cortex Johnson fled on the foot from officers.

A short foot pursuit ended in Johnson being taken into custody.

Johnson was charged with burglary from motor vehicle and resisting arrest with a bond yet to be set.

All three men are currently being lodged at the Jefferson County Justice Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.