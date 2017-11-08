Two vehicle wreck on State Route 51 in Perryville

A two vehicle wreck on State Route 51 has left two people with moderate injuries.

A 1997 Ford F350 was driving southbound when the driver Joshua L. Jones made a left turn in front of another vehicle.

The other vehicle struck the rear of a trailer being towed by the Ford truck.

The driver and passenger of truck were transported by helicopters to hospitals with moderate injuries.

