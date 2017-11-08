Hazardous to your health: what you need to know about blue light

Christmas is around the corner and that means one of the biggest shopping days of the year is upon us.
The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested 3 people in connection with recent burglaries in the city.
A wreck just a few miles south of Perryville is causing some delays.
The New Madrid Police Department is creating a confidential database of camera systems around the city which will assist officers investigate crimes that may have been captured on video.
We're constantly bombarded with blue lights from our phones, televisions, and computers. But, all that blue light at night can be hazardous to your health.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
