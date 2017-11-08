Hazardous to your health: what you need to know about blue light

We're constantly bombarded with blue lights from our phones, televisions, and computers.

But, all that blue light at night can be hazardous to your health.

Dr. Charles Czeisler of Brigham and Women's hospital has been studying blue light for years. He said exposure at night throws off the body's biological clock and suppresses the release of the sleep hormone melatonin.

"We've done studies showing that if we read, for example, from an iPad in the few hours before bedtime, that that resets our circadian clock by about an hour and a half later," said Dr. Czeisler.

But, he said our sleep isn't the only thing that blue light may affect.

"Shifting our circadian rhythms repeatedly has been associated with increased risk with various types of cancers including colon cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer," Dr. Czeisler explained.

Experts say that if you work nights or use a lot of devices at night, use apps or settings to make the colors warmer from dusk to dawn.

Sleep researchers say it's also good to expose yourself to lots of bright light during the day, which can help with mood and alertness and help your ability to sleep at night.

