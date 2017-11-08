New business: livestock sitter

You've probably heard of dog cat sitters. But what about a livestock sitter?

Tyler Dalton, 21, of East Bridgewater Massachusetts said he saw a business opportunity in people's backyard farms.

"It's not too much of a start-up cost, so I bought up a bunch of business cards thought up a name, started advertising," said Dalton.

The owner of "Roosts to Ranches" said he deals with everything: chickens, sheep, horses, alpacas, llamas, emus, turkeys, and rams.

So what does the job entail? For a fee, Dalton feeds, catches, and cares for whatever animals are on the farm.

His customers said he's worth every penny.

"This gives me the freedom to actually go away and do things other than the farm all the time," said Sue Shortmann, a Homestead Owner. "He is definitely an animal whisperer. He can catch the ones that don't want to be caught!"

