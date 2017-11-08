Kentucky Ag Department seeking interns for next summer

Christmas is around the corner and that means one of the biggest shopping days of the year is upon us.
Christmas is around the corner and that means one of the biggest shopping days of the year is upon us.
The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested 3 people in connection with recent burglaries in the city.
The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested 3 people in connection with recent burglaries in the city.
A wreck just a few miles south of Perryville is causing some delays.
A wreck just a few miles south of Perryville is causing some delays.
The New Madrid Police Department is creating a confidential database of camera systems around the city which will assist officers investigate crimes that may have been captured on video.
The New Madrid Police Department is creating a confidential database of camera systems around the city which will assist officers investigate crimes that may have been captured on video.
We're constantly bombarded with blue lights from our phones, televisions, and computers. But, all that blue light at night can be hazardous to your health.
We're constantly bombarded with blue lights from our phones, televisions, and computers. But, all that blue light at night can be hazardous to your health.