11/8/17 - Thank A Veteran

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

As some of you know my family and I spent nearly nine years in Bossier City, Louisiana, the home of the 8th Air Force. One of my neighbors was a fighter pilot. He had a bumper sticker on his truck that said,”Sleep well, your Air Force is awake!” This morning we all woke up as free Americans in the greatest country in the world. That bumper sticker was a constant reminder that our country, and the freedoms that we enjoy, were won on the battlefield, and still have to be defended to this day.

And who has been on the front lines of those battles, and standing at the ready even today? It’s our veterans and active military.Then and now, our military service personnel are willing to put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms; yours and mine.

Veterans Day is this Saturday. Started 99 years ago on the first anniversary of the end of World War I, it’s a day designated for ALL Americans to honor the bravery, dedication, and spirit of our veterans. From me to all of the veterans in the Heartland and beyond, thank you for what you do and have done for our country.

There are many events planned to honor our Veterans here in the Heartland, and as an effort to honor their service, many businesses are offering special discounts as well. You can find a list of events and specials from local businesses at heartlandweekend.com. And this year, President Trump has proclaimed the entire month of November as “National Veterans and Military Families Month.”

As Veterans Day approaches, I would like ALL Americans to think about the freedoms that they enjoy everyday, and to thank a veteran for his or her service to this great country. Because without them we would all have more sleepless nights.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail ViewPoint

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to main ViewPoint page