New Madrid Police Department to make surveillance camera database

The New Madrid Police Department is creating a confidential database of camera systems around the city which will assist officers investigate crimes that may have been captured on video.

Participants may receive a call or visit from officers, should a crime occur in their neighborhood.

According to their Facebook page, participation is completely voluntary and you can remove your name from the database at any time.

If you're interesting in joining the database or have any questions, contact Assistant Chief Brandon Hanner by phone at 573-748-6744 or by email at brandon@newmadridpd.com.

