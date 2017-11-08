Paducah mayor asks City Manager to resign

Paducah's mayor has asked City Manager Jeff Pederson to resign from his position and Pederson has verbally agreed to do so.

“After listening to the comments of my colleagues, I have informed the City Manager that it is my opinion as Mayor that his resignation would be in the best interest of all concerned,” said Mayor Harless.

Pederson, who began as City Manager in December 2010, has agreed to stay on as City Manager through January 12, 2018 to help the city transition.

“I consider it a privilege to have served Paducah as City Manager and to have led this organization for the past seven years. It has been an honor to work with such an impressive group of professional employees who share my calling for public service and organizational advancement," said Pederson. "Furthermore, I am proud to see around the community the various public projects that I helped initiate and guide. I will always cherish my seven years in this amazing city.”

Once Pederson submits his official resignation letter, the Paducah Board of Commissioners will move forward with finding someone to fill the position.

Mayor Harless said, “I’m dedicated to a quick and effective search and hiring of a new city manager. Next week, Commissioners, City Manager Pederson, and staff will participate in a strategic planning process to identify more clearly the goals of this Commission which will help clearly lay out the characteristics we will be looking for in our next city manager.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.