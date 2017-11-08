This week in music: 1973 Keep on Truckin'

Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from this week 44 years ago.

The year was 1973 and these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart. Marie Osmond was at number five with her debut single Paper Roses. It was a remake of 1960 Anita Bryant hit. Not only was Osmond's remake a pop hit, it crossed over to become her first number one single on the country charts.

The DeFranco Family featuring teen idol Tony DeFranco was at number four with Heartbeat: It's a Lovebeat. It was their debut single and the biggest hit of their career. They performed the song on a number TV programs including Dinah!, The Mike Douglas Show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, and American Bandstand.



At number three was a tender ballad by one of Rock 'n Roll's biggest acts. Angie was the seventh of eight number one hits by the Rolling Stones. Although credited as being co-written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, it was actually almost totally written by Richards.

Gladys Knight and the Pips were in the number two spot with the biggest hit of their career. Midnight Train to Georgia was written and performed by Jim Weatherly and was originally titled Midnight Train to Houston. Weatherly says the characters in the song were based on his friend actor Lee Majors and Majors' girlfriend at the time Farah Fawcett.

And in the top spot was former Temptations member Eddie Kendricks with Keep On Truckin'. His split with the Temptations was pretty bitter. In the song he takes a little jab at his former band mates with the line: In old Temptations' rain, I'm duckin'. For your love through sleet or snow, I'm truckin'. The song's title became a catchphrase and a part of 1970's pop culture.

