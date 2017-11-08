Tarasenko, Schwartz score in 1:35 span, Blues beat Devils

Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz scored in a 1:35 span bridging the second and third periods and the St. Louis Blues beat New Jersey 3-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their season-high third straight...
Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz scored in a 1:35 span bridging the second and third periods and the St. Louis Blues beat New Jersey 3-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Devils to their season-high third straight loss.
The St. Louis Cardinals organization has tweeted out its condolences following the death of former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay.
The St. Louis Cardinals organization has tweeted out its condolences following the death of former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay.
Blues forward Robby Fabbri is recovering after undergoing left knee surgery.
Blues forward Robby Fabbri is recovering after undergoing left knee surgery.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
Former Philadelphia pitcher Roy Halladay's plane crashed and one person is dead, but it's not known if he was in the plane.
The Royals have promoted Terry Bradshaw to hitting coach and Cal Eldred to pitching coach as part of a series of moves Tuesday to manager Ned Yost's coaching staff.
The Royals have promoted Terry Bradshaw to hitting coach and Cal Eldred to pitching coach as part of a series of moves Tuesday to manager Ned Yost's coaching staff.