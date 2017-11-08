First Alert: you'll need a coat and your sunglasses today

There's some good news in the forecast today: the sun is back!

After several gloomy, cloudy days, we should see the sun today.

The clouds will clear from north to south, so the further south you live, the longer you'll have to wait to soak up those rays.

You will definitely want a coat this morning as temperatures are in the 30s this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer said we'll only warm up into the 50s today.

Overnight lows will be colder the next few nights with temperatures back below the freezing mark. You may want to take steps to protect any tender vegetation you have outside.

Thursday looks to be a very sunny day with highs in the 60s in some areas.

Laura said rain chances return on Sunday.

