First Alert: sunny skies with a few clouds

Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on MO 53 at Route UU in Butler County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 8.
The Air Evac Lifeteam crew from Obion County, Tennessee, experienced a hard landing at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, in Union City, Tennessee.
A Murray State football player has accepted an invitation to play in the "Reese's Senior Bowl."
Nestle Foods Company recalled approximately 26,400 pounds of pork and beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The men have been charged with drug and weapon offenses after officers with the Paducah Police Department executed a search warrant at a west-end Paducah home.
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.
According to court documents, former Governor Robert Bentley wanted his then chief law enforcement officer to look at arresting his wife for secretly recording his phone calls, including one with a staffer Bentley allegedly had an affair with.
A security guard at a bar in Tigerland has been arrested for reportedly assaulting a member of a band that was playing at the bar.
