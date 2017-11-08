First Alert: sunny skies with a few clouds

There's some good news in the forecast today: the sun is back!

After several gloomy, cloudy days, the sun is back out.

The northern half of the Heartland is seeing sunny skies while a few clouds are across the southern counties.

This afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s.

Skies will be clear and temperatures will cool off after sunset.

Thursday morning lows will be near or below freezing in most areas.

Grant Dade says Thursday will be sunny and warmer. Highs will warm into the upper 50s to near 60s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.