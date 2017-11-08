First Alert: Near or below freezing temps by morning

Good evening Heartland!

Grant Dade says lows by morning will be near or below freezing in most areas. However, Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer.

A cold front will be moving towards our area but with limited moisture, and no rain is expected.

Highs ahead of the front will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Thursday!

