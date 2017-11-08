5 things to know Nov. 8

Good morning! It's Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

There's some good news in the forecast today: the sun is back! After several gloomy, cloudy days, we should see the sun today. The clouds will clear from north to south, so the further south you live, the longer you'll have to wait to soak up those rays. You will definitely want a coat this morning as temperatures are in the 30s this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer said we'll only warm up into the 50s today. Freezing temperatures will return Thursday morning, so you may want to take steps to protect any tender vegetation you have outside. Thursday looks to be a very sunny day with highs in the 60s in some areas. Laura said rain chances return on Sunday.

Making Headlines

Officers search for wanted man in Johnson Co., IL: Michael Lafond is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Investigators say he ran from a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

5-year-old shot in St. Louis: The child was shot before 10 p.m. in north St. Louis. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Suspect reportedly threw explosive at officers: Police in St. Louis County said a suspect threw an explosive object at them as he ran from them Tuesday night.

Time to look for Black Friday Deals: Christmas is around the corner and that means one of the biggest shopping days of the year is upon us. Some major retailers are starting to leak their ads for the big day.

Join us for all the news and headlines from overnight on The Breakfast Show! If you aren't close to a TV, you can watch from your phone or computer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.