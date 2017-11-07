Officers investigating reported assault on SEMO campus

An aggravated assault was reported by the Department of Public Safety on the Southeast Missouri State campus.

It was reported at 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

It reportedly happened near the biology greenhouse behind Magill Hall on campus. A male suspect grabbed a female pedestrian from behind then fled on foot toward the field between Brandt Hall and Magill Hall.

Officers describe the suspect as a shot white male, with dark hair, wearing long pants. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or who has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Department of Public Safety at (573) 651-2215.

The department provides these safety tips:

Be alert when traveling on or off campus, especially at night

Be aware of your surroundings.

Travel in groups and use safe transportation.

Walk without distractions.

Keep your cell phone and car keys handy so you can access them quickly.

Contact the Student Watch and Escort Service (SWES) for an escort provided on campus by the Department of Public Safety.

Report suspicious activity immediately to University Police, dial 2911 or use a Blue Light emergency call box which rings directly to a dispatcher with the Department of Public Safety.

