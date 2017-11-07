Assault investigation underway at SEMO

Police have arrested two Mayfield residents as part of the investigation.
Police are looking for a man who reportedly grabbed a woman from behind then ran away.
It's the time of year that hunters look forward to every year: deer hunting season! The seasons, hours, and methods vary from state to state.
The New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is reminding hunters about 10 p.m. Telecheck rules. Deer rifle season starts in Missouri on Nov.11.
After several gloomy, cloudy days, we should see the sun today.
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.
A Lexington man was arrested Monday night after deputies investigated a shooting that happened on an interstate exit ramp.
Republican Roy Moore maintains an 11 percent lead over Democrat Doug Jones in a new Raycom News Network Senate Election poll conducted by Strategy Research.
