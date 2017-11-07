Mass shooting preparedness, what you need to know

It could happen at anytime, following the shooting in Texas this weekend the FBI agent in charge of the case said that everyone should be prepared for this possibility.

We talked with local law enforcement about how you can keep yourself safe.

It's scary to think that what happened in Texas could happen at anytime.

"It's something you cant really prepare for, you could be going out to eat, you could be going to church, you could be going to a football game, you never know," said Trey Bales.

"Everybody thinks that, it's not gonna happen to me and then something happens to you," said Sherry Stallings.

Cape Girardeau Police agree with what the FBI is telling people. You need to be aware of your surroundings at all times in case the worst happens.

If something does happen the best thing you can do is run, get to your closest exit and get out. That is the best thing that you can do. The second best would be to distract the shooter with a weapon to buy time for your escape. A weapon, in this case, could be anything ranging from a traditional one like a gun or knife to a chair or coffee mug. Anything that can help you escape.

