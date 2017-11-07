Rotary Club raises funds for dog park in Carterville, IL

Officers in Johnson County, Illinois are actively searching for a suspect that fled on foot.
An aggravated assault was reported by the Department of Public Safety on the Southeast Missouri State campus.
It could happen at anytime, following the shooting in Texas this weekend the FBI agent in charge of the case said that everyone should be prepared for this possibility.
After five years of work the Rotary Club officially opened a dog park in Carterville last Wednesday and is gearing up for the official grand opening of the Bark Park on November 15.
Police have arrested two Mayfield residents as part of the investigation.
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.
